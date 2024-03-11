iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $127.41

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.41 and last traded at $127.90, with a volume of 476315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

