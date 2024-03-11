iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Hits New 1-Year High at $142.85

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.85 and last traded at $142.85, with a volume of 6982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20. The company has a market cap of $850.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

