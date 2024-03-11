IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

IVE Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.28.

Get IVE Group alerts:

About IVE Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.