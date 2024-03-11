IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Plans $0.10 Interim Dividend

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
IVE Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.28.
About IVE Group
