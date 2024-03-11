Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 1,283,901 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 960.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283,901 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,910,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after buying an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,736,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 1,289.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.44%.

CRBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

