Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 54,199 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,199 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $2,714,210.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,896,698.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $2,714,210.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,577,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,896,698.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,998. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.4 %

TMHC stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $59.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

