Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Camden Property Trust worth $47,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

CPT opened at $101.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

