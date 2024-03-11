Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $32,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,328.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

