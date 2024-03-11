Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2,652.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,838 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.61% of Nextracker worth $39,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter worth $3,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $27,287,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Nextracker Trading Up 0.1 %

NXT stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

