Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $33.31 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Commvault Systems worth $33,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,785,000 after buying an additional 588,533 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,077,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after acquiring an additional 478,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,386,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $98.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,289.90 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,102,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,356 shares in the company, valued at $39,065,003.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

