Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $37.47 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,676 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 363,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,252,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

