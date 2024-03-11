Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $45.86 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,556 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $45,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $49.81 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,216,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $9,402,529.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,877 shares of company stock worth $19,866,826. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

