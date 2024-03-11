Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,881 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of United Therapeutics worth $43,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $243.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,285 shares of company stock worth $7,911,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

