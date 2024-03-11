Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 837,411 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $31,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 200,124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xerox by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Xerox by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after acquiring an additional 271,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Xerox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

