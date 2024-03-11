Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 148,803 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1,369.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,803 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $36,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $243.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock worth $5,582,149 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.14.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

