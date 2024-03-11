Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 15,420 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Qualys worth $26,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,987 shares of company stock worth $2,062,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

Qualys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $168.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.64. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

