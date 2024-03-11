Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 121,982 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,982 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Snowflake worth $40,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

SNOW stock opened at $161.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.27. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.76 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,295 shares of company stock valued at $103,317,155. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

