Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 411,615 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411,615 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.87% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

