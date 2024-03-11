Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,961 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.92% of PROG worth $28,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 33.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 161.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth $921,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 621.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRG opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.07. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $44.81.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.35 million. PROG had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

