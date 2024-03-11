James (Jim) Simpson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,818.18).

James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 460,553 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$48,358.07 ($31,401.34).

About Peel Mining

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Mallee Bull project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the south of Cobar, New South Wales.

