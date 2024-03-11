James (Jim) Simpson Acquires 100,000 Shares of Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Stock

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,818.18).
James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, James (Jim) Simpson acquired 460,553 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$48,358.07 ($31,401.34).
Peel Mining Price Performance
About Peel Mining
