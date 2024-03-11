Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $39.81

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.81, but opened at $41.98. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 45,945 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 4.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

