JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 5%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 3,575,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,464,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JD.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

