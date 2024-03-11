JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of FROG opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $52,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,029,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,232,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,688 shares of company stock valued at $28,669,034. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JFrog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

