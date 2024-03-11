JMP Securities Raises Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target to $22.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:HG opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $19,249,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

