John J. Masterson Purchases 2,300 Shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $17,273.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 167,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,085.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BSBK stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 million, a PE ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.67%.
Separately, TheStreet cut Bogota Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
