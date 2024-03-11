Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kamada Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $347.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $6.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 202,558 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3,125.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 73,076 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

