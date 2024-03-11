Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 202,558 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 3,125.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 73,076 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
