Kampmann Melissa S. Purchases Shares of 50,832 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Fastenal comprises 2.7% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $7,289,316. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.90. 188,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.