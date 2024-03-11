Kanzhun (BZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Kanzhun to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

BZ opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kanzhun by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

