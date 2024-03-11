KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Up 24%

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 24% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 116,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 131,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18.

In other KDA Group news, Director Marc Lemieux acquired 88,000 shares of KDA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,840.00. In other news, Director Isabelle Bégin purchased 101,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$42,630.00. Also, Director Marc Lemieux purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$37,840.00. 26.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

