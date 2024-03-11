Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KMT opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 946.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 73,533 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,450,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.