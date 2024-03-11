Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.19

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 565154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

