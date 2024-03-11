Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 882.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.73. 174,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

