Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

Knife River Stock Down 0.7 %

KNF opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. Knife River has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Knife River’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knife River

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $256,508,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth $46,886,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

See Also

