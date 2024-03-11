Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Insider Sells A$16,000,000.00 in Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) insider David Shafer sold 2,000,000 shares of Kogan.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.19), for a total value of A$16,000,000.00 ($10,389,610.39).
Kogan.com Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.
About Kogan.com
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kogan.com
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Kogan.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kogan.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.