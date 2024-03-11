Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) Insider Sells A$16,000,000.00 in Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) insider David Shafer sold 2,000,000 shares of Kogan.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.00 ($5.19), for a total value of A$16,000,000.00 ($10,389,610.39).

Kogan.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

About Kogan.com

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings.

