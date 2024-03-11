Kohl’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 35,473 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 123% compared to the average volume of 15,909 put options.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $27.18. 10,714,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kohl’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

