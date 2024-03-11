Komodo (KMD) Tops One Day Volume of $3.47 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $50.43 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00075177 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00018771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,583,297 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.