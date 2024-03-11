Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

