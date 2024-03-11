Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $2.57 on Friday. Koss has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

