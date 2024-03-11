KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KPT. TD Securities cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday.
KP Tissue Stock Performance
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
