KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KPT. TD Securities cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of KP Tissue stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,296. The stock has a market cap of C$83.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$8.20 and a twelve month high of C$10.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

