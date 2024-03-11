L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.74. 248,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,462. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

