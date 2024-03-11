Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,523 shares of company stock worth $12,189,522. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $31.21 on Monday, hitting $925.44. The company had a trading volume of 668,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,708. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $467.02 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $856.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $739.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

