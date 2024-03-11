Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on LRE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.52) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
