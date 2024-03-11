Lancashire’s (LRE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 750 ($9.52) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LRE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.09) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.15) to GBX 825 ($10.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 738.33 ($9.37).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRE

Lancashire Trading Up 0.5 %

Lancashire Announces Dividend

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 644 ($8.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,534.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.61. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 502.87 ($6.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 690 ($8.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 622.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 608.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.