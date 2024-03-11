Latham Group (SWIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Latham Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SWIM opened at $3.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.53. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other news, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $165,868. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

