Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor comprises about 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $130,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.57. 750,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,252. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.90.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

