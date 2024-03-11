Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.17

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.17, but opened at $2.32. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 3,987,562 shares traded.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $612.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

