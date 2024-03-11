Long X. Nghiem Sells 40,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMG traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.26. 89,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.53.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

