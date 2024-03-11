Long X. Nghiem Sells 40,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMG traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.26. 89,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.53.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3499142 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.83.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

