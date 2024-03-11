Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $240.37. The company had a trading volume of 910,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,780. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $245.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

