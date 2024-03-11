LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $263.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.11. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

