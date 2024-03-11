Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

LUCD stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $2.80 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.