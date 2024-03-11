Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 6.4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 457,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,017,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 318,890 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

